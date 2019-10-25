mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stalley Comes Through With New Single "A Main"

October 24, 2019 20:02
Stalley is back in the mix.


Stalley's back with new heat in the fold. The Ohio native delivered his latest song, "A Main," earlier today. Stalley comes through with a dose of nostalgia on his latest record. The production has a laid-back feel to it which is only enhanced by Stalley's laid back flow. Over the years, even in his days in MMG, one thing about Stalley is that he hasn't switched up his style up. On "A Main," the rapper proves his penmanship hasn't dulled down on a bit. 

Stalley's latest single comes off of his upcoming project, Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip due out on Nov. 1st. The rapper's forthcoming project includes nine tracks in total as well as a collab with Kenneth Whalum. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
This is direct, no sneak shit, no subs
I don't hold nothing against you, no grudge
I'm just out for the cream, heavy on the fudge
N***as tried to line me up, on my name, put a smudge

