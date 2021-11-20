Stalley & Apollo Brown Share "Blacklight"

Over the past few weeks, Stalley and Apollo Brown have built an incredible amount of hype around their joint project. It began with the release of "Humble Wins," followed by "No Monsters." Then before coming through with their new project in its entirety, they offered fans another taste with "We Outside."

Now, the rapper and producer team returned with Blacklight in full. Laced up with 15 songs in total, Apollo Brown and Stalley team up with artists like Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and even actor Omari Hardwick on the tracklist.

"When you shine a Blacklight, you tend to illuminate things that you can’t see with the naked eye” Apollo Brown said. “This metaphor speaks for you, others, and the world in general. Stalley effortlessly shines that UV all throughout the album.”