Stalley & Apollo Brown Deliver New Single "No Monsters"

Aron A.
November 08, 2021 16:37
Apollo Brown and Stalley share a new single from their upcoming joint project, "Blacklight."


Detroit meets Ohio on the upcoming collaborative project from Apollo Brown and Stalley. The prolific producer and the former MMG rapper previously shared the single, "Humble Wins" as fans anticipate their new project which arrives on Nov. 19th. This weekend, they offered a brand new single titled, "No Monsters." Brown takes gospel choruses to punch through the uplifting keys as Stalley delivers honesty and motivation with his pen. 

Blacklist is entirely produced by Apollo Brown and consists of 15 songs in total. Omari Hardwick, better known as Ghost from Power, Joell Ortiz, and Skyzoo will also make appearances on the project.

Check out the tracklist below.

  1. Hidden
  2. Blacklight
  3. Love Me, Love Me Not Feat Skyzoo
  4. No Monsters
  5. We Outside
  6. Humble Wins
  7. Breathe
  8. Lost Angels
  9. Catch Up
  10. Bobby Bonilla Feat Joell Ortiz
  11. The Realest
  12. Broad Spectrum
  13. Stay Low
  14. What The Hook Gon Be
  15. Omari’s Lament Feat Omari Hardwick

Quotable Lyrics
Most got rich off cocaine, it was pure and uncut
Family man, duckin' the law, trying to be untouched
Criminal heroes, what a weird oxymoron
Some get shot, some get locked, then they puttin' more on 

