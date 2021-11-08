Stalley & Apollo Brown Deliver New Single "No Monsters"

Detroit meets Ohio on the upcoming collaborative project from Apollo Brown and Stalley. The prolific producer and the former MMG rapper previously shared the single, "Humble Wins" as fans anticipate their new project which arrives on Nov. 19th. This weekend, they offered a brand new single titled, "No Monsters." Brown takes gospel choruses to punch through the uplifting keys as Stalley delivers honesty and motivation with his pen.

Blacklist is entirely produced by Apollo Brown and consists of 15 songs in total. Omari Hardwick, better known as Ghost from Power, Joell Ortiz, and Skyzoo will also make appearances on the project.

Check out the tracklist below.

Hidden Blacklight Love Me, Love Me Not Feat Skyzoo No Monsters We Outside Humble Wins Breathe Lost Angels Catch Up Bobby Bonilla Feat Joell Ortiz The Realest Broad Spectrum Stay Low What The Hook Gon Be Omari’s Lament Feat Omari Hardwick

Quotable Lyrics

Most got rich off cocaine, it was pure and uncut

Family man, duckin' the law, trying to be untouched

Criminal heroes, what a weird oxymoron

Some get shot, some get locked, then they puttin' more on