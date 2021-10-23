Stadium Goods has its first sneaker collaboration on the way, partnering with Bape, set to launch two colorways of both the Bapesta and Sk8 Sta. Stadium Goods, an aftermarket, resale retailer based in New York City, joins Bape in this highly anticipated sneaker collab set to release soon.

The collaboration project between Bape and Stadium Goods includes the "Lexington Grey" colorway for the Bapesta, along with the "Claremont Blue" colorway for the Sk8 Sta. Details of the Bapesta pair include a tan-colored midsole and black outsole, beneath several shades of grey that makeup the shoe's colorway, including darker shaded overlays across the toe and heel, and a lighter grey mesh on the upper. The Sk8 Sta in "Clarmont Blue" features a blue, grey, and white color concept, with a much darker colored grey mesh on its upper, atop a white midsole and black outsole. Additionally, the two pairs both share similar white laces and co-branding on their midsoles and tongue.

Though Bape and Stadium goods have yet to announce an official release date for the project, the shoes are estimated to launch sometime late this fall. They are also expected to sell for a price of $315 in select retailers.

Be sure to check back in with HNHH for latest updates surrounding the Stadium Goods x Bape collaboration release, and check out more images of the project's shoes, below:

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

