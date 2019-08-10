Stack Bundles' "Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 4" Includes Unreleased Freestyles

This year marked the 12-year anniversary of Stack Bundles' untimely passing. For years, his estate has been promising the release of new music but it took a while to deliver. You can't blame them either, between sample clearance and all of the other things that go on behind the scenes, it's hard to make an album come into fruition when the artist is no longer with us. Thankfully, fans have been getting a heap of unreleased music from Stack Bundles over the past few months. His team has been consistently blessing us with a new chapter in the Library Of A Rockstar series for a minute. They dropped off Chapter IV this week which includes tons of unreleased freestyles from the vault.

Chapter IV comes less than two weeks after the release of Chapter III which included songs from Riot Squad. Peep his new tape below.