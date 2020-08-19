People have used a lot of excuses as to why their relationships didn't work out. Oftentimes, couples will cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, which could be anything from infidelity, a loss of trust and passion, and more. Jeffrey Marty, the estranged husband of Stacey Dash, is bringing a new reason to the table, asking a judge to annul his marriage to the actress since he was allegedly "hypnotized" into marrying her.

Yep, you read that right. Marty is claiming that Stacey Dash hypnotized him into exchanging vows with her. Both Dash and Marty would like to end their marriage but, in new legal documents, Dash's husband cited hypnotism as his reason why.

Marty is claiming that, ten days prior to getting married to Dash, the actress' pastor cast a spell on him, "unexpectedly and suddenly proclaiming that it was God's will" they get married. He says that his ability to consent to marriage was put aside by the pastor's power, stating that "hypnotic prayer techniques" were used.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Stacey Dash and her lawyers aren't opposed to what he's saying about hypnotism but they do say that he showed no signs of an altered mental state prior to them getting married. However, she has decided not to fight back and is asking the judge to annul the marriage as well.

There you have it... marriage annulment by hypnotism. Yikes.

