Stacey Dash started her week off by getting arrested for allegedly throwing hands at her husband. The Clueless actress was booked for battery and a 911 call heard the actress detail how her husband, Jeffrey Marty, put her in a chokehold after she told her stepdaughter to do her homework. “We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face, she was in my face. I pushed her back and he put me into a chokehold,” Stacey explained to police over the phone. “They’re all saying what a bitch I am, I’m the stepmother, how they all hate me. They’re just disrespectful, awful children. They’re just talking with each other about how to put me in jail.”



Jeffery paid Stacey's $500 bail to get her out of a Florida jail and TMZ now reports that all charges against her will be dropped. According to the publication, prosecutors dropped the case because the single scratch that was on Jeffery doesn't have any evidence to prove it was from Stacey. If Stacey had any physical contact with her husband, it was "incidental."

We think it's safe to assume that Stacey and Jeffrey may be heading for a divorce