Stacey Abrams put Republican Governor Brian Kemp on blast for the cancelation of the Music Midtown Festival in Georgia, after reports found that the event organizers were concerned about attendees' safety following Kemp's legalization of carrying concealed handguns in public without a permit or background check.

“Hey Midtown fans – due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” a statement from the festival read.



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In a statement responding to the reports, Abrams claimed that Kemp has put his own views on gun laws ahead of Georgia's economy, referencing the loss of jobs and investment that the festival would have brought.

“Brian Kemp’s dangerous and extreme gun agenda endangers the lives of Georgians, and the cancellation of Music Midtown is proof that his reckless policies endanger Georgia’s economy as well,” stated Abrams. “It’s shameful, but not surprising, that the governor cares more about protecting dangerous people carrying guns in public than saving jobs and business in Georgia.”

Music Midtown Festival was set to feature performances from Future, 2 Chainz, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jack White, Denzel Curry, Key Glock, Tinashe, and more.

Abrams is currently running against Kemp in a rematch from their 2018 race. Recent polls from Real Clear Politics found that Kemp is leading Abrams by an average of three points.





