Stacy Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, as well as Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are set to appear in an election-themed Black-ish special in October.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The special, which will be animated, follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) as he learns about local politics and appears on an episode of Desus & Mero. Both Desus and Mero will play themselves in the special.

Anderson has said previously that the series will be tackling the political landscape in addition to social justice with its upcoming seventh season.

"Every day there's something new. Every day there’s new information. Every day we grow," he said. "So yeah, there's always an angle from which to approach something. The current administration, everything that’s going on within the community with police brutality, systemic racism, protests. Yeah, there's so many different colors that you can paint that collage with that there's always going to be something to say and a place to say it from."

The show’s Twitter revealed a first look at the guest stars, Friday.

The two-part special will air Oct. 4 on ABC. Season 7 of Black-ish will premiere just under three weeks later on Oct. 21.

