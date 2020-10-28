BRB Loopy has a lot of buzz around his name in his native St. Louis but, last week, his rise was nearly halted after the rapper was shot five times.

The 21-year-old rap artist is recovering from the incident, which Fox 2 Now describes as a drive-by shooting.

Loopy was in a car with one of his friends on Sunday, October 18 when they pulled up to a red light. The car next to them reportedly began shooting at them, hitting the driver once in his head and landing five shots on BRB Loopy. The driver is still alive but he remains in critical condition. Loopy was placed in a medically-induced coma for several days but he is currently stable, recovering in the hospital.

"Our city needs to come together—St. Louis, East St. Louis—and help each other out, not hurt each other, especially now that you have someone that has the potential to touch someone worldwide and it would have been a tragedy," said Valerio Sanders, Loopy's manager about the shooting. "But it feels good to turn something like this into a victory."

Sanders describes Loopy's sound as an "urban Justin Bieber", claiming that he's got a clear motivational vibe that speaks to the trials and tribulations he's faced in his life.

BRB Loopy recently lost his brother to gun violence, so it's a miracle that he was able to survive this.

This news follows that of Kent Won't Stop's death, a local Virginia rapper who was found dead in a car's trunk after a car accident in Miami. Read more about that here.

