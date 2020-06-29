Videos show a St. Louis couple waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their house yesterday evening.

The couple, indentified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are personal-injury lawyers. They toted a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine and a small handgun as the protesters passed their neighborhood.

The protestors were on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. The goal of the march was to demand her resignation. Last week she doxxed Black Lives Matter protesters live on air, reading out the names and addresses of those advocating for the defunding of the police.

Patricia is a member of the Missouri Bar Association ethics-review panel and Mark is currently representing a black man who was kicked by a St. Louis police officer while trying to surrender in April 2019.

Several videos emerged of the couple yelling and aiming their guns at the protestors. They chanted “keep moving” to keep each other from being derailed by the armed couple.

Journalist Jonathan Myerson Katz tweeted that the McCloskeys may have been breaking a law.

Missouri law states that a person "commits the offense of unlawful use of weapons" if "he or she knowingly exhibits, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner."

Check out the videos of the couple below, we'll keep you posted if anything comes of this.

