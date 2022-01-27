SSGKobe Tries Chocolate Sand Cookies & Tabasco Chocolate On "Snack Review"

SSGKobe tries out foods from all around the world on a new episode of "Snack Review."

SSGKobe has been rising the rap ranks for a few years, truly establishing himself with popular records including "thrax," "MIA," and "Calabasas" with $NOT. With this next year promising to be one of his biggest yet, the young rapper stopped by our offices in Los Angeles for the latest episode of Snack Review, trying out different food offerings from across the globe and offering his opinion on each one.

One of our most popular video content series, Snack Review, is back with a new episode featuring SSGKobe. In addition to trying out chocolate sand cookies and Tabasco chocolate for the first time, the teenage rapper also tested "burnt toast" potato chips, a lollipop that he likened to "Takis sprinkled on a sucker," and sour watermelon logs, which he wasn't a fan of.

When he got to try out chocolate sand for the first time, he couldn't keep the matcha-flavored snack in his mouth for longer than a second, spitting it out immediately. "Dog food," he laughed, offering a taste to our cameraman, who actually enjoyed it. "Nah, that's not it, bruh," said Ko. "No disrespect to the candy, to the company that made the candy, but this flavor, in particular, is not it. I'm sorry. Whoever approved this... come on."

Catch the latest episode of Snack Review with SSGKobe above and let us know who you would like to see on this series next.