SSGKobe Reveals Favorite Louisiana Restaurants, Rates Taco Bell & Wendy's

SSGKobe's Snack Review continues as he reveals the meal that he could eat every day and his thoughts on fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Wendy's.

Rising Louisiana artist SSGKobe is the latest artist to star in HNHH's ongoing Snack Review series, and for the first part of his interview, the artist behind viral hits such as "thrax," "MIA," and "Calabasas" bravely tasted several snacks from around the globe. Now, having tried everything from Tabasco spicy dark chocolate and Karla Gomita Fire Kids Sandia to Irn Bru Scottish Soda and chocolate sand cookies, SSGKobe is back to share more of his food hot takes.

In the second part of his Snack Review episode, SSGKobe reveals which restaurants in Lousiana are his go-to's, naming popular New Iberia and Lafayette spots like KOK Wings & Things, Bojangles Sushi, and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. The ESCAPE artist also shows love to some out-of-town restaurants that he frequents when traveling, and in a complete 180, he gets brutally honest when critiquing fast-food restaurants. While he had some solid critiques for Wendy's and McDonald's, the brunt of his ire was actually aimed at Taco Bell.

"I'm sorry bruh, but Taco Bell ain't it," SSGKobe told HNHH. "I hear so many people [say], 'Hey, let's go to Taco Bell!' Like when people say that, I just look at them like, 'What?!'"

If you haven't seen SSGKobe's original Snack Review, check that out here, and scroll back up to watch the second part of his episode above. Let us know in the comments who you would like to see on this series next.



