SSGKobe Drops Off Featureless 6-Pack EP, "RELAPSED"

18-year-old SSGKobe may be young, but he's got no shortage of talent that he's ready to share with the world, as you'll hear on his latest EP, RELAPSED.

The six-track effort arrived on Friday, July 18th, with the only previously released title being the second on the list, "Getcha." Other songs include "Hershey," "Oh No," "(N) INE," "Every Second," and "Ok, What R U Saying."

2021 was a huge year for SSGKobe. Not only did the rising star grace the cover of PREME Magazine and OUR ERA Mag, but he also delivered super successful tracks like "Caddy" and "FUK EM" in collaboration with Lil Yachty.

Another popular release from the young recording artist is "MIA," which got the Lyrical Lemonade treatment with a trippy Cole Bennett music video that has racked up over 3.3 million views, as well as "ESCAPE YOUR LOVE" featuring Trippie Redd.

In the future, SSGKobe is due to perform at Rolling Loud Miami, and he's busy preparing for the arrival of his debut album, U4EYA.

Stream RELAPSED on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Tracklist:

1. Hershey

2. Getcha

3. Oh No

4. (N) INE

5. Every Second

6. Ok, What R U Saying