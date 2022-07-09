mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SSGKobe Drops Off Featureless 6-Pack EP, "RELAPSED"

Hayley Hynes
July 08, 2022 20:27
24 Views
00
0
CoverCover

RELAPSED
ssgkobe

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The previously released "Getcha" was included on the tracklist.


18-year-old SSGKobe may be young, but he's got no shortage of talent that he's ready to share with the world, as you'll hear on his latest EP, RELAPSED

The six-track effort arrived on Friday, July 18th, with the only previously released title being the second on the list, "Getcha." Other songs include "Hershey," "Oh No," "(N) INE," "Every Second," and "Ok, What R U Saying."

2021 was a huge year for SSGKobe. Not only did the rising star grace the cover of PREME Magazine and OUR ERA Mag, but he also delivered super successful tracks like "Caddy" and "FUK EM" in collaboration with Lil Yachty.

Another popular release from the young recording artist is "MIA," which got the Lyrical Lemonade treatment with a trippy Cole Bennett music video that has racked up over 3.3 million views, as well as "ESCAPE YOUR LOVE" featuring Trippie Redd.

In the future, SSGKobe is due to perform at Rolling Loud Miami, and he's busy preparing for the arrival of his debut album, U4EYA.

Stream RELAPSED on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Tracklist:

1. Hershey

2. Getcha

3. Oh No

4. (N) INE

5. Every Second

6. Ok, What R U Saying

ssgkobe new music new ep new project RELAPSED
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES SSGKobe Drops Off Featureless 6-Pack EP, "RELAPSED"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject