Netflix's Squid Game has arguably been the show of 2021. Upon its release, the South Korean survival drama nabbed the #1 spot in 90 countries and quickly became the streamer's most-watched series of all time. Yet, approximately 275 miles north from where Squid Game was filmed, the sensational series is strictly prohibited.

According to Uproxx, North Korea bans Squid Game and other media from capitalist countries under its newly passed Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture law, and so far, at least one man has been sentenced to death for smuggling a copy of the show into the country.



Tang Ke/VCG/Getty Images

The man reportedly brought Squid Game into North Korea on USB flash drives, and then he proceeded to sell copies to high school students. His actions have ultimately led to his demise, as the man has allegedly been sentenced to death by firing squad.

In addition to the man who smuggled Squid Game into the country, the teenagers who he sold copies to are also reportedly facing life-changing legal repercussions as well, with one student allegedly being sentenced to life in prison and others being forced to endure five years of hard labor as punishment.

Even faculty at the school in which the incident occurred are being punished, as a source claims that the government believes "the students’ education was being neglected." "The Central Committee dismissed the school principal, their youth secretary, and their homeroom teacher," the source told Radio Free Asia.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Despite Squid Game being banned in North Korea, the show reportedly has a rather receptive audience there. Let us know your thoughts on the entire situation in the comments below.

