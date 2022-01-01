It's been a few weeks since Netflix's Squid Game took over the news cycle, but according to Complex, it likely won't be long until the South Korean series makes its way back onto our social media feeds. Back in November, it was confirmed by director Hwang Dong-hyuk that season two was already in the works, but now, it's being reported that the creator is already discussing the possibility of a third season with the streamer as well.

The focus of the forthcoming second installment is said to be "the story of [Lee Jung Jae‘s character] Seong Gi Hun unravelling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game]," according to an interview given by Dong-hyuk awhile back.

"The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after." The director added that, as far as season three goes, it's likely that he and the platform will "be reaching some sort of conclusion [to their discussions] soon." The 50-year-old Seoul native said, "We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook."

Following the confirmation of Squid Game's return in November, Dong-hyuk told the media, "I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages. I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a Season 2 and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season. So I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when I cannot tell you now."

Are you looking forward to forthcoming seasons of Netflix's incredibly successful South Korean original series? Drop a comment below and let us know.

[Via]