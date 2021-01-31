After 2020 saw a successful Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel, Robert Rodriguez looks to continue the success of making newer versions of his old films. The next movie to be modernized is his first Hollywood hit Spy Kids.

The news of the reboot was broken by Deadline and is set to usher in a new multicultural family of spies.

The production company Skydance Media, which owns Spy Kids, is no stranger to making reboots and straight-to-streaming titles. The production company has produced Netflix hits, The Old Guard, 6 Underground, and reboots of Baywatch and Terminator. Upcoming films set to come from the company include the seventh Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and G.I. Joe.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rodriguez, who also has future projects in the works with thriller Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck and The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, has heard the cries of families stuck indoors with no family-friendly movies to watch due to the pandemic, making sure they've got something to look forward to with Spy Kids.

In a conversation with EW, Rodriguez says, "A lot of families have spent a lot of time together. I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.”

Will you tune into the reboot of this kid's classic?

