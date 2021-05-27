SprngBrk Flips A Jill Scott Sample On "Pride"

SprngBrk, who formerly went by A1 Bentley, is preparing to release a brand new project in the coming months. The solo artist has been unleashing new singles over the past few years but now is a better time than any for a reintroduction. This summer, A1 Bentley will be sharing a brand new project, and today, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with "Pride." The warm and sultry record details love and heartbreak over a Jill Scott sample.

The single was released via T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment and Repost By Soundcloud. SprngBrk's forthcoming project will include appearances from artists like Jeremih, Mario, Chris Brown, Future, and T-Pain.

Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out his latest single, "Pride" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I had a feeling you would do this again

Maybe I should've swallowed my pride

Instead of playing things one side