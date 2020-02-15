Sprite has unveiled a new flavor of soda, one which will see the company venturing into the ginger ale realm, according to The NY Daily News.

Sprite Ginger and Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar started popping up in stores across the country this week.

“With every sip, you’ll get the crisp, refreshing cut-through of lemon-lime up front, balanced with a hit of ginger on the back-end,” brand manager Mark Shorey said with the announcement. “The Sprite Ginger launch is all about reinvention… reimagining the signature attributes Sprite fans know and love, with something new and unexpected.” Sprite Ginger is the latest in a series of new flavors that include last year's Sprite Lymonade, Sprite Cherry and more.

“We reinvented the classic lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a hit of ginger flavor. And now we’ve asked nine talented young creators to reinvent classics with their own hit of something new. Introducing The Ginger Collection," reads Sprite's website.

In accordance with the launch, streetwear legend Jeff Staple and multimedia artist Bluboy teamed up to design the “Ginger Collection." The limited-edition collection includes graphic T-shirts, a hoodie, a skateboard deck, accessories, a vinyl figurine and more. Check out the collection on Sprite's website and you can pick up Sprite Ginger in stores now.