Slim and Birdman will be premiering a four-part docuseries about the rise of Cash Money Records called New Cash Order on Spotify this week. On Wednesday, Spotify dropped the trailer for the exciting new series, which chronicles the legendary label's co-founders' journey to success.

According to a press release, New Cash Order "tells the genesis story of Cash Money Records' meteoric rise to success" through interviews and archival footage, which will "unveil never-before-seen takes behind the million-dollar deals that have maintained Cash Money as a label standing the test of time." Through firsthand accounts, the series will explore how the brother-duo landed "the historical Universal Music Group deal" and will go into detail about "the creative processes that pioneered the success of the label's artists like Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj." It will also go in depth about the label's impact on the new wave of artists today, including signees like Blueface and Jacquees.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Cash Money's impact and success are undeniable, and can be detected through a new Billboard record set by Young Money Entertainment—an imprint of Cash Money Records—artists Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. The trio of rap heavyweights are now the top three rappers with the most singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in history.

New Cash Order will premiere exclusively on Spotify this Friday, February 21st, within Spotify's influential hip hop playlist, RapCaviar.