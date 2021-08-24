In today's music industry, streaming is king -- as such, platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL have amassed no shortage of data detailing commercial statistics.

Now, as the autumn months rapidly approach, Spotify has come forward to reveal the official "Songs Of The Summer," a list of the twenty most-streamed tracks between the months of May and August.

Chesnot/Getty Images

Though hip-hop is widely recognized as one of the biggest commercial genre, it would appear that where streaming is concerned, pop is still the reigning champion. On a global level, the top five songs are as follows:

Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" in the number one spot, Måneskin's "Beggin" is two, Rauw Alejandro's "Todo De Ti" is three, Lil Nas X's "Montero" is four, and Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" is five. Evidently, one of the only hip-hop acts to crack the global top twenty is DaBaby, who held it down on Dua Lipa's "Levitating."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

Things are slightly different where the United States are concerned. Polo G's "RAPSTAR" sits pretty at number five, while Drake and Lil Baby's "Wants And Needs" makes the cut at eleven. Clear breakout star Olivia Rodrigo is a dominant presence throughout, netting eight of the twenty most-streamed summer songs. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" locked in the third position, while globally it came in at six. On the podcast front, The Joe Rogan Experience remains locked in the number one spot both globally and in the United States.

Check out the full list of Spotify's Songs Of The Summer below, as compiled by HipHopNMore.

Global Top 20 (May 29-Aug 22):

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Beggin’” by Måneskin

“Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

“Butter” by BTS

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

“deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

“I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin

“Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber

“traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra

“Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd

“drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo

“happier” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

U.S Top 20 (May 29-Aug 22):

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

“traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

“RAPSTAR” by Polo G

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“favorite crime” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” by Drake

“happier” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Need To Know” by Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Lil Nas X

“Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny

“Beggin’” by Måneskin

“jealousy, jealousy” by Olivia Rodrigo