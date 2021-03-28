mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" Gets A New Freestyle From Shenseea

Alexander Cole
March 28, 2021 11:53
137 Views
21
0
Image via SpotemGottemImage via SpotemGottem
Image via SpotemGottem

Beat Box (Freestyle)
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shenseea lends her voice to SpotemGottem's massive hit song "Beat Box"


SpotemGottem is a name that has been bubbling as of late, especially thanks to his viral hit song "Beat Box." The beat is extremely hard and SpotemGottem's performance is enough to make fans want even more from him, in the future. With the song's virality in mind, it should be no surprise that numerous artists have done freestyle's over the track, including the likes of Mulatto and DaBaby. The song continues to amass a ton of attention and on Friday, Jamaican singer Shenseea offered up her own rendition of the song.

Shenseea brings incredible energy to the song as she delivers braggadocios lyrics all while incorporating a Jamaican sound into the mix. The beat is perfectly suited for this style and if you didn't know who Shenseea was before this, well you definitely do now. This is perhaps the most unique "Beat Box" freestyle that has been released so far, and it is well worth a listen.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

SpotemGottem Shenseea Beat Box beat box freestyle new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" Gets A New Freestyle From Shenseea
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject