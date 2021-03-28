SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" Gets A New Freestyle From Shenseea

SpotemGottem is a name that has been bubbling as of late, especially thanks to his viral hit song "Beat Box." The beat is extremely hard and SpotemGottem's performance is enough to make fans want even more from him, in the future. With the song's virality in mind, it should be no surprise that numerous artists have done freestyle's over the track, including the likes of Mulatto and DaBaby. The song continues to amass a ton of attention and on Friday, Jamaican singer Shenseea offered up her own rendition of the song.

Shenseea brings incredible energy to the song as she delivers braggadocios lyrics all while incorporating a Jamaican sound into the mix. The beat is perfectly suited for this style and if you didn't know who Shenseea was before this, well you definitely do now. This is perhaps the most unique "Beat Box" freestyle that has been released so far, and it is well worth a listen.

