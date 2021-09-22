As the public awaits more details about the frightening incident involving SpotemGottem, his lawyer has stepped in with a clarification. The rising Florida rapper has been enjoying his first tastes of fame as his "Beat Box" hit put him on the map after going viral on TikTok. He was hoping to be the next rapper out of the Sunshine State to take over the game, but all of his plans have been deferred after he was shot in Miami.

We previously reported on the harrowing news of SpotemGottem's vehicle taking 22 bullets while the rapper was behind the wheel. He would later tell police that he didn't see the attack coming and said a car pulled up next to him and just opened fire.

Raven Liberty, the rapper's attorney, told the Miami Herald that this was not an incident where SpotemGottem was involved in wrongdoing. “He is alive, most importantly,” she said. "This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.” The Miami Herald also reports that police are trying to determine if two other shootings that occurred the same day may be linked to the rapper's attack.

It is also unclear if SpotemGottem's July arrest had anything to do with the incident or the allegations of involvement in a murder. As we previously reported, the rapper is expected to make a full recovery. Additionally, he wasn't the only person injured in the shooting; SspotemGottem had a passenger in the backseat who was shot in both of their legs.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest at this time.

