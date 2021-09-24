mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SpotemGottem Releases New Song "Sosa Flow" After Drive-By Shooting

Alex Zidel
September 24, 2021 12:52
271 Views
01
0
Rebel/Geffen RecordsRebel/Geffen Records
Rebel/Geffen Records

Sosa Flow
SpotemGottem

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

SpotemGottem releases his new single just days after he was nearly killed in a drive-by shooting.


Florida rapper SpotemGottem was in the news last week after he was nearly killed in a drive-by shooting. The rapper was struck in both of his legs, and his car was riddled with over twenty bullet-holes when a road-raged driver pulled up and started shooting. Spotem had just left the studio and was reportedly on the freeway at the time of the shooting.

While it was initially feared that the 19-year-old rising star was in critical condition, his status improved and his legal representative confirmed that he would survive the shooting. Just one week later, Spotem is already back on his grind, releasing his new song "Sosa Flow."

Saying in the hook that this is his "old flow," the "Beat Box" rapper also came through for a music video, throwing money and flexing with his partners.

We're glad to see the young rapper back at it and still active. Listen to "Sosa Flow" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This my old flow, I feel like Sosa
Throw yo' hoodie on, fuck 'em over
Who them boys over there? I don't know him
If he keep on lookin' wrong, a n***a might just blow him

SpotemGottem
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  271
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SpotemGottem new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SpotemGottem Releases New Song "Sosa Flow" After Drive-By Shooting
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject