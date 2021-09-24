SpotemGottem Releases New Song "Sosa Flow" After Drive-By Shooting

Florida rapper SpotemGottem was in the news last week after he was nearly killed in a drive-by shooting. The rapper was struck in both of his legs, and his car was riddled with over twenty bullet-holes when a road-raged driver pulled up and started shooting. Spotem had just left the studio and was reportedly on the freeway at the time of the shooting.

While it was initially feared that the 19-year-old rising star was in critical condition, his status improved and his legal representative confirmed that he would survive the shooting. Just one week later, Spotem is already back on his grind, releasing his new song "Sosa Flow."

Saying in the hook that this is his "old flow," the "Beat Box" rapper also came through for a music video, throwing money and flexing with his partners.

We're glad to see the young rapper back at it and still active. Listen to "Sosa Flow" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This my old flow, I feel like Sosa

Throw yo' hoodie on, fuck 'em over

Who them boys over there? I don't know him

If he keep on lookin' wrong, a n***a might just blow him