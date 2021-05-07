SpotemGottem Follows "Beat Box" With New Single "Federal"

Nineteen-year-old Florida rapper SpotemGottem officially has his first platinum-certified single with "Beat Box" and he's following it up with the release of his new song "Federal."

Catching the attention of Florida's ever-prominent rap scene, SpotemGottem started gaining national attention once his song was used in a viral dance challenge on social media. Since then, the teenage phenom has released multiple remixes of "Beat Box" as he gears up to drop his forthcoming project.

Much like we witnessed on "Beat Box," SpotemGottem brings his raw talent and unique freestyle flows to the table on "Federal." This is the Jacksonville-based rapper's first original release since "Beat Box" blew up. What do you think of it? Can he sustain this buzz for the years to come?

Quotable Lyrics:

Her ass up, her knees down, face forward, let me f*ck

These n***as been rapping more than ten years, still ain't came up

Your shortys got knocked, they trying to blame us

Time to f*ck with them, made them lil f*ck n***as stand up