SpotemGottem Drops Off "Got A Lil Older"

In all honesty, SpotemGottem's has surprisingly survived beyond the TikTok success of "Beat Box." While he did ride the success of the single into several remixes over the course of the year, he's been actively delivering a slew of new bangers before the end of the year. Just the other day, he made the Memphis connection on BlocBoy JB's "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville. Now, he's back with a brand new solo single.

SpotemGottem's delivered banger after banger this year but his latest single, "Got A Lil Older" showcases depth in his songwriting. The rapper gets pensive on this record, which features Hurricane Wisdom, as the two reflect on their wins and losses.

SpotemGottem released his last project, Most Wanted in May. Check his new single "Got A Lil Older" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I seen my dawg turn a civic to a Beamer

Then a Beamer to a Demon

That's why a young n***a ain't sleepin'