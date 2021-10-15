SpotemGottem Bounces Back With New Single "Killers On They Shit"

After being shot a handful of times last month, Florida rapper SpotemGottem made a full recovery and he's continuing to put pressure on the rap game. The 20-year-old rapper went viral with his hit single "Beat Box" -- and the countless remixes that came afterward -- and he's back with his new single "Killers On They Shit."

The new record arrives alongside a new music video, which fans are leaving comments on, reflecting on what happened last month and wishing Spotem well in his recovery. This is the latest single to drop from the trapper, who has been taking over Florida's rap scene in the last few years.

Check out "Killers On They Shit" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

She want Moët, but Casamigos gon' make her fuck

Inside of the Lamb, peanut butter call it cream cut

Slap new titties on the AR, fuck the trigger make it bust

Every time we hit yo city we come round we glizzied up