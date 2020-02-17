Every year, Sports Illustrated comes through with its popular Swimsuit Issue which features some of the most beautiful models in the entire world. The magazine likes to feature some lesser-known models who are unique in their approach to the modeling world. One of their initiatives is called the #SISwimSearch where various models are brought in to shoot some spreads, with one of the models being selected for the magazine. According to the Daily Mail, the six finalists have been determined and they all represent some diverse groups.

One of the first finalists is Christie Valdiserri. The 25-year-old has alopecia and will become the first-ever model to pose bald for Sports Illustrated. From there, we have a 56-year-old by the name of Kathy Jacobs who is adamant about redefining what age is all about. Brielle Anyea is the third finalist and will be representing plus-size models.

From there, the final three models are Clarissa Bowers, a recent Miss World contestant. Tanaye White and Jamea Lynne Byrd are the other two contestants who have a shot at winning. Their spread will be shot in Turks & Caicos and the winner will be determined shortly after.

You can see photos of the final three contestants, below.