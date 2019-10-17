Perhaps one of the most interesting collaborations this year has been between the SpongeBob Squarepants franchise and the Nike Kyrie basketball line. Back in August, the two brands came together on five different sneakers which represented characters from the series. Kyrie Irving is a big fan of the show and made sure to let his fandom be known with this lively and colorful capsule.

There are three colorways of the Nike Kyrie 5 and two colorways of the Nike Kyrie Low 2. The former costs $150 USD while the latter goes for $110 USD. When these first came out, they sold out right away and now, Nike is blessing fans with a well-deserved restock.

Image via Nike

The restock is going down today at 10 A.M EST with each shoe being available on Nike SNKRS and Nike.com. If you missed out on the shoe originally, this is a great opportunity to cop something. These are great for kids who are about to embark on a season of youth basketball but they're also great for adults trying to relive their childhood.

Be sure to check out the links above and let us know if you copped successfully.