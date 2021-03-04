As previously reported last summer, Patrick Star, one of the fan-favorite characters from Nickelodeon's insanely successful cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants has been destined to receive his own spin-off for a while now, and today, the Viacom television channel has announced that it has officially given The Patrick Star Show the green light. According to Complex, The Patrick Star Show is set to premiere later this summer, and it will focus on a young Patrick as he lives with his family and proceeds to host his own makeshift TV show with the help of his loved ones.

The WandaVision-esque concept will mark the second SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, following the recently debuted Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. As expected Bill Fagerbakke, who has voiced the character of Patrick since 1999, is set to voice young Patrick over the series' inaugural 13 episodes. Other voice actors appearing in The Patrick Star Show include Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, and Dana Snyder.

One of the most significant critiques of Hollywood as of late is its tendency to focus too much on sequels, spin-offs, and reboots. Skeptics are likely to say the same thing about the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, but The Patrick Show will debut later this summer nevertheless.

