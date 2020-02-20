It's amazing how well SpongeBob Squarepants holds up as we age into our adult years. There's something about those goofy characters that never cease to bring immense joy to all demographics. The abundance of SpongeBob memes speaks volumes of the series' cultural impact. That being said, it is with great pleasure that I announce (relay an announcement from Nickelodeon) that a prequel for the beloved animated program will be arriving this summer.

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), Nickelodeon unveiled the lineup of programming coming to the network in 2020-2021. As per a press release from The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. "Ordered to series in summer 2019, the CG-animated prequel to Nick's flagship series SpongeBob SquarePants will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob to summer camp. The series will feature the original show's core voice cast in Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with series veterans Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl). Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins will voice new characters."

Before the prequel series premieres in July, you will get a peak into Kamp Koral through the 3D live-action SpongeBob movie that comes out in May. It has been detailed that The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run partially takes place at this summer camp too when diving into a flashback.