The absorbent, yellow and porous fellow who lives in a pineapple under the sea is back with a prequel on Paramount Plus, which is ViacomCBS's upcoming streaming subscription service. The prequel was named Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and follows 22 years after the original series aired.

Fans of the iconic cartoon series will get to see Spongebob's earlier years along with younger versions of most of his OG pals Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabbs, Sandy, and Plankton. Luckily, the original voice actors are on board so the characters we know and love will sound the same–apart from a few minor changes before puberty hit.

In the preview “The Jellyfish Kid,” we see the young sponge on a mission to capture his very first jellyfish with the help of his friends. Watch below:

Perhaps we'll see Spongebob grappling with his sexuality as a child since Nickelodeon tweeted, "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," earlier this year, feeding into fan's suspicions that the fictitious character was gay. Or, maybe these themes will skip the prequel and be discussed on the Patrick sequel The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon or the Squidward sequel by Netflix.

Are you excited for Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years?

