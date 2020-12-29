Rapper Splash Zanotti is in a sea of trouble right now. The Floridian rapper, born Kejuan Brandon Campbell, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a kidnapping. He has been labeled in an affidavit as the leader of the plan, alongside accomplices Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James. Prosecutors argue that Zanotti and his crew entered a home in Miramar, Florida wearing masks and wielding guns. Zanotti has publicly declared his innocence.

"They took our boy today," wrote a friend of Zanotti's as the caption for an Instagram post on the rapper's page. The shared media is a video of the rapper being arrested. "We were able to speak to splash and he’s staying positive and in good spirits," the caption continues. "He wants to let everyone of his fans know that he loves y’all and that we gon get through this together. He wants y’all to post anything positive you can about him right now. They’re trying to paint him for something he’s not and we need to show the world the true light that he is. Free Splash Zanotti"

According to reports, Zanotti and crew allegedly forced the couple to drive to an ATM, where they withdrew money. The report continues on to say that one of the men raped the female while her husband was in the garage smoking a cigarette. Zanotti, Alexander-Wilcox, and James are being charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Both Zanotti and Alexander-Wilcox were arrested on December 16 and appeared in front o a judge on Friday. Meanwhile, James will be going to court on Monday. If convicted, the men can be sentenced to life in prison.

