Spinabenz Returns With Exciting New Banger "First Week Out"

Back in April, Spinabenz was able to attract the attention of fans with his now-viral diss song "Who I Smoke?" which featured a sample from Vanessa Carlton's smash hit from the early 2000s. The song also featured Yungeen Ace and it prompted quite the reaction from those in the Jacksonville area. Since the release of that song, Spinabenz has been working on his craft, and now, he has arrived with a brand new single called "First Week Out."

With this new effort, we get an upbeat track that sees Spinabenz rapping over piano melodies and rattling hi-hats. The artist speaks on the struggles that come with getting out of jail and having a monitor on your ankle. He also has some braggadocios bars that speak to his status amongst his peers. Overall, it's a solid effort from the rapper and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mini, mini, micro Draco, match my shirt, it's a designer stick

I think, my weakest ho badder than your finest bitch

I smoke expensive weed, I smoke all kinda shit

I just, I just, I just, left out the bank, I'm finna go buy shit