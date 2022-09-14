A Florida rapper has found himself on the wrong end of the law and in a recent hearing, more information was given about his case. Last year, popular Jacksonville artist Spinabenz was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested but was able to make bond, however, reports stated that he was once again taken into custody weeks ago after being accused of removing his ankle monitor.

In a more recent hearing, it was discovered that Spinabenz, real name Noah Williams, was "declared indigent" after a judge received paperwork stating that the rapper couldn't afford an attorney.

The "Who I Smoke" artist will reportedly be provided a public defender as questions regarding his financial situation have been discussed. For last year's arrest, First Coast News reported that the rapper's bail "was set at $150,000" and paid the 10 percent to get out of jail. It was suggested that he would still be represented "by a former federal prosecutor... in his firearms case" but as far as the ankle monitor tampering is concerned, he seeks a court-appointed attorney at no cost.

“Mr. Williams earns a living as a rap artist/performer under the moniker ‘Spinabenz,'" a bond motion in 2021 reportedly reads. "He has a considerable number of fans throughout the world with 961,453 listeners on Spotify. One of his songs has been downloaded 15,939,597 times and he has a number of music videos. Mr. Williams has been in negotiations with Cinematic Records for the past few months as a result of his talents.”

It was noted in the report that like many other Rap artists, Spinabenz was known to flash cash on social media, as he is shown doing in a post made yesterday. "Free me," he wrote.

