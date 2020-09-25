Spillage Village Delivers Impressive "Spilligion" Project Ft. Ari Lennox, Buddy, Chance The Rapper

Hip Hop collective Spillage Village is a lyrical and soulful force to be reckoned with in this culture of rap, and they've proved that going against the grain spells success. The group consists of members Olu, Wowgr8, J.I.D, Mereba, 6LACK, Jurdan Bryant, Benji, and Hollywood JB, and on Friday (September 25), Spillage Village shared their anticipated project, Spilligion. The album was crafted as many Spillage Village members hunkered down together during the pandemic and not only shared a living space, but creative ideas. They questioned whether or not making music at such an uncertain time would matter to listeners, but they went on to unite musically, regardless.

âIn the Revenge of the Dreamers sessions, there was a little downtime, but most of it was with the goal of making music in mind,â Olu said. âSome days when we were working on Spilligion, there were days where we would just have a bonfire, sit outside, and make sâmores. Some days we would play Monopoly or Trouble all night.â The games may have been intense but they were bonding experiences.

Features on Spilligion include looks from Desi Banks, Ant Clemons, Ari Lennox, Masego, Lucky Daye, Big Rube, Buddy, and Chance The Rapper. Stream the project and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Spill Vill (EarthGang feat. Desi Banks)

2. Baptize (JID and EarthGang feat. Ant Clemons)

3. PsalmSing (Mereba, EarthGang, Benji and Hollywood JB)

4. Eaâalah (Family) [JID, Benji and EarthGang]

5. Mecca (Benji, EarthGang and JID)

6. Judas (JID feat. Ari Lennox, Buddy, Chance the Rapper and Masego)

7. Oshun (Benji, EarthGang, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant and 6LACK)

8. Cupid (EarthGang and 6LACK feat. Lucky Daye)

9. Shiva (JID, Benji, EarthGang and Jurdan Bryant)

10. End Of Daze (EarthGang and JID feat. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba and Hollywood JB)

11. Hapi (Benji and EarthGang feat. Mereba and Big Rube)

12. Jupiter (JID, EarthGang, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant and Hollywood JB)

[via]