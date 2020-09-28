Spillage Village Are For The Children In "Hapi" Visuals

Spillage Village tells an emotional and spiritually-charged tale in the new visuals for "Hapi."

On Friday, Atlanta's own Spillage Village united for their brand new and highly spiritual album Spilligion. Devised by the minds of EarthGang, J.I.D, Mereba, 6LACK, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB, and Benji, the project surprised many with its lush and organic production and highly soulful vibe. In fact, nowhere is that made more evident than on third single "Hapi," which features vocal contributions from Mereba, Johnny Venus of EarthGang, and Benji.

Today, the track gets some emotional visual accompaniment, a cinematic reflection on grief and spiritual healing. Making use of the song's evocative imagery -- "I met a man playin' in the woods, his piano was off-key" -- the "Hapi" video follows a young family as they experience the many ups and downs life has to offer. Between the general overarching narrative, the inclusion of a white-clad gospel choir, and a climactic sermon in the forest, "Hapi" feels closer to a religious awakening. And while some were taken aback by Spillage Village's more spiritual direction, others were quick to praise their courage in attempting to cover new ground. Check out "Hapi" now, and sound off -- where do you stand on the topic?