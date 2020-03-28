Spike Lee has been known to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the film industry as he is always showing off some of his kicks. In fact, Spike even has his very own line which sees numerous Jordan models get combined into one. One of his favorite silhouettes is the Air Jordan 3 and for the Oscars in 2019, the shoe's designer, Tinker Hatfield, came through with a custom pair for Spike that was an immediate hit with sneakerheads around the globe.

Since last year, we haven't seen much of the shoe but thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some detailed images of the pair. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a golden upper with elephant print hits on the back heel and toe box. The cuff of the shoe is red which adds some contrast. Meanwhile, the inside of the left tongue says "Tinker Hatfield" while the inside of the right tongue says "Spike Lee."

You're probably never going to see this shoe on a store shelf so don't get any bright ideas. The pair you see in this post is an incredibly rare sample that will never see the light of day.

Regardless, let us know what you think of this shoe in the comments, below. Would you ever wear these?