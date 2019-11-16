Spike Lee's Netflix series adaption of his 1986 film She's Gotta Have It announced it's cancellation earlier in the summer but now the famed director is back with a new exciting project on the way. According to Pitchfork, Spike will be taking Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel Prince of Cats to turn it into a moton picture.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

The novel follows the same narrative as Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. The script re-write will be helmed by Spike, Ron and former editor of hip hop magazine The Source, Seyfu Hinds. The movie is set in the 1980s in “Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn,” and follows Juliet's cousin Tybalt and his crew as they attempt to own their rival crew, the Montagues.

"Alright. OK. Dat Cat Iz Literally Out Of Da Bag. The Next Spike Lee Joint Iz Brother Ron Wimberly’s Great Graphic Novel PRINCE OF CATS. Dis Newest Joint Will Be A Continuation Of My Da People’s Republic Of BROOKLYN Saga," Spike confirmed on Instagram with the novel's cover photo.

In other Spike news, Tyler Perry recently revealed that their beef had finally been squashed after years of tension. “I don’t care if you have beef with somebody, it is what it is, but the truth cannot deny what he has done in the film industry and how he’s been on the forefront of me and everybody else get to the place where we are,” he said.