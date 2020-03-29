Spike Lee is blessing fans with the script he wrote for a Jackie Robinson biopic that was never made, to help keep busy while shut-in to avoid the Coronavirus.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Good Sunday Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC," Lee writes in the caption of the announcement on Instagram. "I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON. You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace, Light And Love. And Dat's Da "Brooklyn Dodger"Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF [click the link in the bio]."

The post includes a video of Lee at his home in New York. He explains that the movie was never made and never will be made: “Denzel [Washington] said he was too old [to play Robinson]." The film would have been based on the autobiography I Never Had It Made.

“Hope you enjoy it. If you don’t, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made, but I wanted to share this script with you. Be safe! Be safe! Social distancing! Peace.”

You can read the unmade Jackie Robinson script here.

