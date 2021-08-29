As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Spike Lee has re-edited a portion of his docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½. The credit comes after Lee started to receive a decent amount of hate online following a New York Times interview. Initially, the docuseries included 9/11 conspiracy theories about explosions.

Reports claim that episode eight, which is the second half of part four, had a 30-minute portion that focused on the theory that the Twin Towers were blown up using controlled explosions. Part three did include conspiracies about Flight 93, stating that the plane may have been shot down instead of crash landing in Pennsylvania. No edits have been made to part three.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In his interview with NYT, Lee stated, “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing." While he also said he didn't fully back the conspiracy, he does have “questions” and would like “congressional hearing about 9/11.”

“People going to make up their own mind," Lee said in his defense. "My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.” However, it appears the footage has been pulled after the director started receiving hateful tweets and backlash about the content.

