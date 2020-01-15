This year's Cannes Film Festival that takes place May 12th to 23rd will have its first-ever black president to lead the jury and its none other than the famed director, Spike Lee, Page Six reports. Spike was chosen not only because of his impressive resume and moves for the culture but also as a means to “shake things up” when it comes to the prestigious cinema event.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

”Lee’s perspective is more valuable than ever. Cannes is a natural homeland and a global sounding board for those who (re)awaken minds and question our stances and fixed ideas," the festival stated. Spike's BlacKkKlansman took home a major prize at last year's festival and many f his other movies have been screened at the annual event.

“When I got the call … I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time,” Spike said of the milestone moment in his career.

"I'm honoured to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named president of the Cannes jury and of a main film festival. To me, the Cannes film festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world - no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career. You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema."