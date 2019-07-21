A woman in Lincoln, Nebraska is leading a crusade against the city over a Spiderman sculpture in the local Lincoln Children's Zoo. She claims the sculpture of Spiderman’s hands strongly resembles the horns of the Devil.

The woman describes the artwork as "...a sculpture of two hands open, painted Red & Black, and formed into Devil Horns.” The complaint goes on to add “This is anti-Christian, and demonic, and completely inappropriate and offensive to place in front of the Children's Zoo and the Gardens where couples are married."

Lincoln Journal Star, is reporting that city official, Lin Quenzer, has responded to the concerned citizen, saying that the sculpture is not a city issue and is one of many sculptures installed to support a charitable cause around the city. The movement is sponsored by the non-profit, faith-based community organization, Campus Life.

Quenzer explained the artwork by telling CNN, "Campus Life chose hands as a representation of its mission to serve the community and reach out to teens in difficult circumstances.”

Campus Life’s director also commented on the controversy saying, "We are a Christian organization that has been impacting kids for a long time ... clearly, we would have never have put something out there that celebrated the devil.”

Two weeks after the sculpture's installation, the creators added webs, further clarifying the intention of the artwork.