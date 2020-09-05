Sony is attempting to build a spider-verse that can rival the MCU. Or possibly just co-exist as another multi-verse. We've already seen them reference the multi-verse twice now, both in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spiderman: Into The Spider-verse. Now, according to Variety, we'll start to see how other spider-people will continue to play into the ever-growing story.

Variety reports that Sony is developing a live-action series centered around Silk. Cindy Moon is a Korean-American hero that first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (April 2014). Much like Peter Parker (who is her classmate), she was bitten by a radioactive spider and given superpowers. She shoots webs from her fingertips, is much faster than Spider-Man (she sacrifices strength for speed though), and has a more powerful spidey-sense (called "Silk Sense"). Tiffany Espensen played the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it is now known if she will star in the series.

Laren Moon is in talks to write the series with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) executive producing. No network or streaming service is currently attached, but sources say Amazon may grab the show. The rumor mill is also reporting that Amazon may be the building block for Sony's television spider-verse, much like Netflix helped build The Defenders.