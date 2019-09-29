Now that Spider-Man is back in the MCU, we can start talking about the future of his storyline. There are many subtle hints at where the MCU can take Peter Parker next, and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jacob Batalon is giving his own opinion on the matter. Jacob has played Ned Leeds for four films now, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In the comic books, Ned Leeds is brainwashed at a point in time and turns into Hobgoblin, a famous Spidey villain we have not seen on screen yet. Jacob believes that one day, he will step into that villainous role.

Speaking with ScreenRant about the future of his character, Jacob stated, "That just further validates my theory of Ned becoming Hobgoblin, but hey... But it’d be so great [if] they’re not going to want me to die. [I hope] they’re going to want me to stay on and be part of the Sinister Six. That’s just my theory." Of course, Jacob has high hopes for his character, but it may be difficult to work in the Sinister Six with Spidey only slated to appear in two more MCU films in total.