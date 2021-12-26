Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become Sony's highest-grossing film in the United States of all time before adjusting for inflation. After earning $19.7 million on Christmas Eve, the total sales moved to $405.5 million domestically.

As for worldwide earnings, the newest Spider-Man film is nearing the $1 billion mark.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The movie won't be the fasted film to cross the $1 billion threshold, but it should finish close. Avengers: Endgame is the fastest ever, having reached $1 billion in just five days after release.

Marvel's Kevin Feige and Sony's Amy Pascal recently confirmed that more Spider-Man films are on the way during an interview with the New York Times.

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after “Far From Home” [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. That will not be occurring this time," Feige told the outlet.

Pascal added: "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film."

