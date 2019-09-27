Spider-Man has had a rocky fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent times. Following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony announced that they couldn't come to a deal with Disney and Marvel so they decided to end their partnership. Everyone, from the fans to the movie's actors, was shocked and disappointed about the news. And at the time, it seemed extremely unlikely that Spider-Man would make his way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony seems to have heard the complaints, and along with Marvel, announced that Spider-Man would return to the MCU. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal will hold it down as the film's producers and Tom Holland is back to take on the titular role.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Both Tom Holland and Zendaya, who reportedly unfollowed Sony Pictures on Instagram after Spidey's initial departure from Marvel, celebrated the news through memes and gifs. Peep those below.