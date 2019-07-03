Since its release, Avengers: End Game has broken a slew of records. Of these we include a billion dollar opening weekend along with a whopping 289 million views on its first trailer garnered during the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-watched trailer in that time frame. The second trailer did just as well, pulling in 268 million views in 24 hours. Additionally, the pre-sale tickets for the film were equally impressive and broke a record for the most sales in an hour. Precisely, it sold twice as many tickets as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Captain Marvel, Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame also holds the highest rated film on Rotten Tomatoes (with 98%), a platform known for its stiff ratings. And with the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Far From Home as an additional output from the Marvel Universe, fans, movie buffs, execs and all involved are looking forward to seeing what records the movie will break.

According to UPROXX, it is not expected that Far From Home will do as well as its Marvel predecessors. The Tom-Holland led movie is expected to make around $150 million within the first six days of its release. Considerably, the success acquired by End Game is rare, but nevertheless, we expect Far From Home to do well in general -- just not as good. Though the new Spider-Man movie did manage to break a record Avengers hasn't: "Spider-Man: Far From Home set off early July Fourth fireworks at the Tuesday box office in launching to a record $39.3 million. That’s the best showing ever for a movie opening on a Tuesday, not adjusted for inflation."

[Via]