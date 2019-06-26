These days, superhero movies tend to run longer than historical dramas; though not quite reaching Ben Hur levels, Avengers Endgame eked beyond the three-hour mark. While not quite as ambitious as the MCU's climactic chapter, the runtime for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home has officially been revealed.

As expected, the film marks another lengthy go-around, clocking in at a respectable 129 minutes (two hours, nine minutes). For some context, that's a few minutes short of Homecoming, making Far From Home one of the shortest MCU phase 3 movies to date. Still, it's set to be one of the most significant, as detailed by Marvel Studio President Kevin Feig.

"The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU," he explains, via Hypebeast. "We needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be. And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

That's not to say it won't be a jam-packed affair. Two plus hours is nothing to sneeze at, and we should see plenty of development for both Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio and a post-Tony Stark Spider-Man, who looks to be doing battle with the otherworldly Elementals. Should you be interested in catching the upcoming flick, be sure to catch Far From Home in theatres on Tuesday, July 2nd, bucking the traditional Friday release date. Are you excited for this one?