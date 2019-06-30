Spider-Man: Far From Home has had a lot of success overseas when it premiered in China and Japan over the weekend. Most of the revenue stemmed from China, with $98 million dollars in the box office, making it the fourth-best start for a comic-book adventure since Avengers: End Game and Venom. In Japan, the sequel garnered $9.4 million dollars which reflected the second-biggest launch for a superhero movie in the aforementioned territory. On the other hand, Hong Kong saw a successful opening with a $3.8 million dollar debut. Despite the overwhelming success overseas, can we surely expect the overseas success to reflect into the domestic box office sales? Only time will tell.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the tale of Peter Parker as he attempts to move forward despite the loss of his dear friend, Ironman. In an attempt to turn over a new leaf, Peter and friends embark on a journey across Europe where trouble still finds its way in. A riveting adventure awaits our faraway protagonist with teases of the involvement of a multiverse. Moreover, a new character joins the cast: Mysterio played by legendary actor, Jake Gyllenhaal. The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, J.B. Smoove and more.

